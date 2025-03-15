Saints Newest Star Reveals Why He Choose New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints certainly added a big piece to the secondary in free agency by signing for Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
New Orleans wanted to add to the safety room — especially after losing Will Harris — and certainly did a good job by signing Reid to a three-year, $31.5 million deal.
He spent the last three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and won two Super Bowls. He spent four years with the Houston Texans before joining Kansas City.
The Saints aren’t the only team that had interest in Reid. New Orleans reportedly beat out the Philadelphia Eagles, among others for Reid.
He recently spoke to the New Orleans media and revealed why he chose to join the Saints.
"Every kid in Louisiana dreams about playing for the Saints," Reid shared. "As you go through this journey, you don't know if it's going to happen or not because you just go through this process. But I had an opportunity to make that dream come true. I can't tell you how excited I am."
The Saints look solid on paper and having Reid in the mix should help. He’s a local guy and likely will quickly become a fan-favorite in the organization. He’s 28 years old and has two Super Bowl wins under his belt already. He’ll bring veteran leadership and championship pedigree to the Saints in 2025.
New Orleans certainly made the right move bringing Reid to town.
