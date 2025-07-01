Saints Rookie Linebacker Attracts Adoration: ‘Fans Already Love Him’
Which of the nine players the New Orleans Saints drafted in 2025 will end up having the biggest impact?
The betting man would probably go with quarterback Tyler Shough in that regard. Shough was drafted in the second round at No. 40 overall and is widely expected to win the QB1 job.
No. 9 overall pick Kelvin Banks Jr. would be another good bet.
But New Orleans’ talent from the draft goes even deeper, and there are multiple guys with a chance to turn into stars.
One of those players is a six-foot-three, 233-pound linebacker who was a consensus All-American and first-team All-SEC selectee in 2024.
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson recently discussed this 22-year-old and his potential impact in New Orleans.
“Fourth-round pick linebacker out of Oklahoma, Danny Stutsman … has everything necessary to be a long-term impact player in this New Orleans Saints defense,” Jackson said during an episode of the Locked on Saints podcast.
Jackson asserted that Stutsman has the three ingredients needed to be a star in the National Football League:
“You gotta be able to lead, you gotta be able to produce, and the fans gotta love you.”
“(This is) a guy that led that Oklahoma defense that was just outside the top 10, ranked No. 12 in all of college football … when it came to yards per attempt allowed,” Jackson continued. “You see a guy there that was able to lead a team. … (He) has the ability and the athleticism to drop into coverage and make a difference there, as well. … He does understand how to shoot gaps, how to fit runs, and how to make tackles when he is there.”
“Danny Stutsman is a vibes kind of guy,” Jackson added, alluding to the importance of fan adoration. “Fans already love him.”
Stutsman’s engaging Instagram profile and general persona certainly attract the spotlight, and he has the on-field talent to back it up.
Jackson’s correct in saying that it takes more than on-field production to make a star.
New Saints head coach Kellen Moore, of course, would probably be more than happy if Stutsman performed on the field and was inactive everywhere else.
Yet, Stutsman’s personality should be celebrated. Jackson’s certainly excited about it.
If Stutsman can combine his off-the-field aura with stellar play, he has a chance to become a household name in New Orleans.
