Saints Next Big Splash Should Be 3-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints could surprise some people in 2025.
Kellen Moore is now in town as the team's head coach. He's done wonders for the Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers, and Philadelphia Eagles' offenses over the last few years. There should be a lot of hope, but the national buzz around the team seems to be pretty negative.
The Saints have a young quarterback room which has been hard for some to project. We'll see how it goes, but there's a lot of talent here.
New Orleans clearly isn't afraid to add as well. The Saints went out and signed former Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, and Houston Texans running back Cam Akers on Friday. The Saints still have some cap space at their disposal and should be looking to bolster the pass rush more.
Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney somehow is still available after the Carolina Panthers opted to move on. He played 14 games last year and had 5 1/2 sacks. Overall, he had 46 total tackles and 11 quarterback hits. The Saints have some good pieces for the pass rush, like Chase Young and Cam Jordan. Adding a piece like Clowney would just take the defense over the top even further.
The NFC South is vulnerable. The Saints finished in last place with five wins in 2024. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were in first place with just 10 wins. They were the only team in the division above .500. The division is up for grabs and adding Clowney would give the Saints more of a shot.
