Saints Not Done Yet? New Orleans Still Facing 1 Decision
Right now, the New Orleans Saints don’t know do will be the team’s starting quarterback when Week 1 rolls around.
Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are going to duke it out in training camp for the starting gig. The quarterback position obviously has been talked about a lot, but The Athletic’s Jacob Robinson didn’t have it as the team’s biggest “position to watch,” though. Instead, they mentioned cornerback.
"Position to watch: Cornerback," Robinson said. "Trading stud CB Marshon Lattimore to Washington changed the nature of their secondary, as did losing CB Paulson Adebo to the Giants in free agency. Their top corner is now 22-year-old sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, who is joined by 2025 fourth-round pick Quincy Riley, fourth-year veteran Alontae Taylor and journeyman Isaac Yiadom. Signing free agent CB Asante Samuel Jr., who is familiar with DC Brandon Staley’s system, would help."
Recently, the cornerback room has been talked about a lot. With the losses of the last year -- including Lattimore and Adebo -- there's clear room for growth on paper. Asante Samuel Jr. has been the guy in free agency mentioned the most, but there are other options. Outside of Samuel, other free agents who are still available are Stephon Gilmore, Rasul Douglas, and James Bradberry among others.
At this point, it would make sense to add. But, training camp also is just a couple of weeks away. Maybe New Orleans is waiting to see what it has in action before making another move.