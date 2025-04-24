Saints 'Not Expected' To Get Mysterious Answer On Thursday
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback room is up in the air right now heading into the National Football League Draft.
New Orleans will make their first selection in just over one hour at No. 9 unless it is able to pull off a trade before then. There's been reports that have said that the Saints have shown interest in both moving up in the draft, as well as potentially dropping back a little bit.
We'll find out that answer in a little over an hour, but we won't have an answer on the Saints' quarterback room specifically when it comes to Derek Carr, as shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
"One factor that plays into the NFL Draft: The Saints are not expected to have clarity on Derek Carr's situation and what the future holds prior to tonight as the parties had hoped, sources say," Rapoport said. "GM Mickey Loomis said the uncertainty won't affect their draft plans."
Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked about Carr on Wednesday and acknowledged that he is dealing with a shoulder injury -- as was reported a few weeks ago -- but he didn't go into further detail. As of writing, it's unclear exactly what the injury is or how long he will be out for. The Saints restructured his deal seemingly with the intent of keeping him in town as the team's starter in 2025, but now things are up in the air with no end in sight.