Saints Officially Place All-Pro On Reserve/Retired List

The Saints made the move official...

Patrick McAvoy

Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general view of large New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmets at the NFL Scouting Combine Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
One former member of the New Orleans Saints officially has hung up his cleats and called it a career.

Former Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced that he was retiring from the National Football League back in April.

"What an incredible journey it’s been," Ramczyk said. "My path to the NFL wasn’t a straight line, it wasn’t the story most people expect. There were moments when people doubted me, moments when I doubted myself. It’s funny how life works out. Sometimes the road less traveled leads to places you never expected, but it ends up being exactly where you were meant to be. Today I reflect on all the twists and turns that got me to this point, from technical college to become a “welder” to All-Pro in the NFL. As I step into retirement, I’m filled with gratitude for everything this sport has given me...

"I’m excited for what the future holds, especially the opportunity to spend more time with my two boys and watch them grow. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in life and am forever grateful. Who Dat for life."

The 31-year-old hasn't played in a game since 2023. Now, the Saints made the move official on Monday by placing Ramczyk on the reserve/retired list, as shown on the NFL transaction wire.

Ramczyk played seven season in the National Football League and was named an All-Pro three times. He was named to the Second-Team All-Pro twice and First-Team All-Pro once.

