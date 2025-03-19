Saints Playmaker Reveals How Kellen Moore Kept Him In New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints could've lost an important piece of the offense this offseason but were able to get a deal done in free agency.
Juwan Johnson has been with the team for the last five years but was one of the top free-agent tight ends. He had other reported suitors, including the Sean Payton-led Denver Broncos, but opted to return to New Orleans on a three-year deal worth just over $30 million.
He's coming off a career year in which he had 50 catches, 548 yards, and three touchdowns. It wouldn't been tough to replace his production this offseason but luckily the Saints won't have to. He recently spoke to the media and shared that a conversation with head coach Kellen Moore is what helped put him over the edge and get him back to New Orleans, as transcribed by Matthew Paras of the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
"I think just us having a candid conversation was the biggest thing," Johnson said as transcribed by Paras. "So I really had to just understand where we wanted to go because something in my heart was telling me, 'Man, I got to stay in New Orleans'. But if I stay in New Orleans, it's got to make sense. I've got to make a wise decision."
The Saints are fortunate to have Johnson back. It's going to be interesting to see how Moore uses him but there should be a lot of excitement about New Orleans' offense.