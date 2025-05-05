Saints Predicted To Break Precedent Despite Tyler Shough
The New Orleans Saints clearly likely Tyler Shough.
New Orleans is known for avoiding taking quarterbacks early in the National Football League Draft. The Saints have become notorious for this and their selection of Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft actually was their highest selection of a signal-caller since taking Archie Manning with the No. 2 overall pick in the 1971 NFL Draft.
Clearly, the Saints broke precedent by taking Shough so early so they must like him. While this is the case, Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante made a pretty wild prediction that the Saints won't stick with Shough for long and will take Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft in the first round.
"No. 3) New Orleans Saints," Infante said. "Arch Manning, QB, Texas. The New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough in Round 2 this year, but the idea of a Manning leading the offense in New Orleans feels right.
"Arch Manning enters the 2025 season with just two college starts under his belt, and he still needs to improve his footwork and feel for backside pressure. But he’s a great athlete, sees the field well, and has a live arm with strong off-platform mechanics. He’s not QB1 yet — but he’s a clear top-three pick in this mock."
This is a little aggressive. It's aggressive to be thinking about the 2026 NFL Draft and even more surprising to think that the Saints will break precedent in back-to-back years.