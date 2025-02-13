Saints Predicted To Bring 1,319-Yard Playmaker To New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints will have a chance to add some high-end talent with the No. 9 pick in the upcoming National Football League Draft in April.
Unless the Saints make a trade, they will have a chance to add a big piece. With the Super Bowl behind us, there already has been plenty of mock drafts. NFL.com's Dan Parr released a mock draft on Thursday and predicted that the Saints will land Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"Kellen Moore begins the pursuit of putting together an offense that can compete with the likes of the one he just coordinated all the way to a championship in Philly," Parr said. "McMillan pairs with Chris Olave to give the Saints a dynamic duo at receiver."
This would be a near-perfect move if the Saints could end up landing him. McMillan had 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 across just 12 games. He had 84 catches and eight touchdowns for Arizona. In three years with Arizona, he racked up 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns.
A Kellen Moore-led offense featuring McMillan, Olava, and Alvin Kamara would be really good. It's unclear what the team will do with Derek Carr, but he would be a solid fit if they can figure out his cap number and make it more manageable.
The Saints didn't have the season they wanted to have in 2024, but it could lead to some high-level talent coming back to town.
More NFL: Saints' Kellen Moore Breaks Silence On Accepting New Orleans Job