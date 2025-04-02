Saints Predicted To Land QB Of Future In Blockbuster
The New Orleans Saints have their quarterback for at least the 2025 season.
Derek Carr is under contract and doesn't seem like he's going anywhere in the near future. He landed a four-year, $150 million deal and has two years left on the deal. His cap hit is just over $20 million for the 2025 season and is scheduled to be over $69 million in 2026. That number obviously is far too high. Something surely will happen whether it is another restructuring or some sort of move.
Who is the quarterback of the future?
Spencer Rattler is on the team and absolutely could be a candidate for the role. But, there's also been a lot of chatter about the possibility of New Orleans drafting a guy. The Saints have been heavily tied to Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart lately and NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted the Saints will pull off a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 32 pick to select Dart.
"No. 32 New Orleans Saints - Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, QB," Zierlein said. "Projected Trade With Philadelphia Eagles. With teams like the Giants (No. 34 overall) and Raiders (No. 37) sitting in front of the Saints (No. 40) in the second round, New Orleans swaps with the Eagles to land a quarterback."
Now this would be something. Head coach Kellen Moore recently was at Dart's pro day which led to some buzz. Could the Saints actually land him?