Saints Predicted To Strike Gold With 21-Year-Old 9-INT Cornerback
March is here and that means that we are just over one month away from the 2025 National Football League Draft.
The New Orleans Saints have the No. 9 pick in the draft and were interesting to follow throughout the NFL Scouting Combine. The Saints -- like every other team in the league -- held meetings with some of the top prospects coming up. New Orleans will be able to add some high-end talent barring a trade and Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice and Charles McDonald predicted that the Saints will strike gold with Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.
"No 9. New Orleans Saints — Will Johnson, CB, Michigan," Tice and McDonald said. "Johnson’s 'fall' stops here. He is one of the most talented players in the entire class, but injuries shortened his final season in Ann Arbor. At his best, he’s an eraser talent at cornerback with plenty of ball skills."
Johnson played three years with Michigan and racked up nine interceptions in 32 games played. In 2024, he only was able to play in six games but still had two interceptions. Both of those picks also went for touchdowns.
He had four interceptions in 2023 across 12 games and had three interceptions in 14 games in 2022. Johnson arguably is the top cornerback in this draft class. Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter certainly is up there as well but there is a real argument that Johnson is the top corner in this draft class.
