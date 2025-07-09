Saints Predicted To Trade Alvin Kamara In Potential Stunner
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most dynamic running backs in the National Football League in Alvin Kamara.
He has spent his entire NFL career in New Orleans so far, but Sports Illustrated's Shawn Childs predicted a mid-season trade for the Saints' superstar.
"Fantasy Outlook: Over his eight years in the NFL, Kamara has gained over 1,100 yards each year with exceptional success catching the ball (573/4,762/25)," Childs said. "In 2024, he ranked ninth in running back scoring (265.30 fantasy points), after finishing 12th and 16th over the past two years. There is no dismissing the profile of Kamara, but all good things must come to an end. The Eagles barely threw to the running back in 2024 (52/432/2 on 69 targets), and Kellen Moore’s offense wasn’t running back-favoring the previous season (67 catches for 515 yards and one touchdown on 94 targets).
"I sense a midseason trade for Kamara as New Orleans competes for the first overall pick in 2026. As the 18th running back drafted this year, there is some built-in value based on his career resume. His floor should be 1,000 combined yards with 50 catches and six to eight touchdowns."
Kamara's future in New Orleans was in question, but the two sides seemingly worked it out. He's under contract for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. But, will he make it through the campaign with New Orleans? Kellen Moore has talked about how Kamara is going to have a big role, so it will be interesting to see.