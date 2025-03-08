Saints Predicted To Upgrade Offense With 1,319-Yard Game-Breaker
The New Orleans Saints could surprise some people in 2025.
The 2024 National Football League season didn't go as planned. New Orleans won just five games thanks in large part to all of the injuries the team dealt with. The Saints seemingly were never healthy but the NFC West wasn't great and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the only team to finish above .500 at 10-7.
If the Saints can have better health in 2025, they should have a shot at the top spot in the division. The Saints already have made it clear that Derek Carr will be the team's quarterback in 2025. The Saints still have guys like Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave so the offense could be pretty solid. Plus, the NFL Draft is approaching and that could be another opportunity to add talent.
The Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft and The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher predicted that New Orleans will select Arizona star receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
"No. 9. New Orleans Saints," Mosher said. "Selection: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona. The New Orleans Saints really need another receiver, considering Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed missed most of the season with injuries. Tetairoa McMillan gives Derek Carr a big-bodied receiver that can win outside and be a chain-mover for the offense."
McMillan had 84 catches for 1,319 receiving yards in 2024 across 12 games. An offense featuring Carr, Olave, McMillan, and Rashid Shaheed could be really good.
More NFL: Saints $150 Million Star Surprisingly Called Trade Candidate