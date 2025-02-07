Saints Pro Bowler Reveals When He Plans To Retire
One New Orleans Saints Pro Bowler made it clear when he's planning to hang up his cleats.
Saints Pro Bowl linebacker Demario Davis is 36 years old now and has spent the last seven years of his career with New Orleans. He's been a Pro Bowler in two of the last three years and is coming off a season in which he had two sacks and 136 total tackles.
Even at 36 years old, he clearly has a lot left in the tank and he made it known that's planning on playing three more years before he eventually hangs up his cleats on ESPN Baton Rouge’s "After Further Review" and goes off into retirement, as transcribed by LouisianaSports.net's Ross Jackson.
"New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis visited with 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge’s "After Further Review" from Super Bowl Radio Row on Wednesday," Jackson said. "During his conversation with host Matt Moscona, Davis discussed several key topics including his career journey, the success of former Saints linebacker Zack Baun, his 'Man of God' headband and even gave a glimpse into how much longer he wants to play in the NFL.
"To that, Davis gave a direct timeline. 'My goal is to do three more years and then I’m out of here,' Davis said. 'And I’m not planning on no drop-off going out of here.'"
Davis has been a star for New Orleans. If he wants to play three more years, hopefully all will be with the Saints.
