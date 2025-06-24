Saints Proposal Involving Ex-Panthers, Ravens Star
What's next for the New Orleans Saints?
Right now, things are quiet across the National Football League. Mandatory minicamp is in the past and training camp is just a few weeks away. When training camp gets here, that's the next time there will be significant action throughout the league. Teams will get looks at their rosters back on the practice field. Soon enough, teams will have to cut down rosters and there will be even more free agents available than there already are.
The Saints have the means to make another move or two. Right now, the Saints have just over in $29 million in cap space. Although that will change. For example, Tyler Shough hasn't signed a contract yet. He will at some point and then the Saints' cap space will go down.
Even with that being said, it wouldn't be the worst thing for the Saints to add another pass rusher. There is a guy out there who had success in the division in 2024 who would be worth a flier now. Three-time Pro Bowler Jadeveon Clowney spent the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers and had 5 1/2 sacks. The year before, he racked up 9 1/2 sacks with the Baltimore Ravens.
That's the type of production that would help take the Saints' defense to another level. The longer Clowney remains available, the more a move would make sense. If the price is right, he is a guy that the Saints should pursue.
