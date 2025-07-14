Saints QB Battle Gets Spencer Rattler-Related Twist
Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that a handful of New Orleans Saints playmakers got together for a workout with 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough along with Jake Haener and undrafted rookie Hunter Dekkers.
Of that crew, fellow Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler is a rather obvious omission. While this is the case, it also was reported at the time that Rattler had a prior commitment and was going to be getting a workout together with the Saints offense as well later in the offseason.
Now, he has. Nicholas Edmond -- @nicholas_edmond on Instagram -- shared a video with Rattler under center tossing to Saints pass-catchers.
As of writing, it's unclear exactly who was in attendance at the throwing session, but you can see both Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed in the video shared on social media at the very least.
The quarterback competition is about to significantly heat up. New Orleans is set to begin training camp on July 23rd and with that, the competition will reach its final level. The quarterbacks have gotten chances to show what they can do during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, but training camp will be even more intense. Preseason game action is quickly approaching and we'll get a chance to see how these two look in a Kellen Moore-led offense in real-time.
The Saints have some talent on their hands, despite the fact that the team is underrated already. It starts with the quarterback battle.
