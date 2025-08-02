Saints QB Battle Takes Twist, New 3rd Option
The New Orleans Saints' quarterback is fully going right now and there was an interesting development on Saturday afternoon.
New Orleans has been rotating through the quarterbacks through the first two weeks. Each quarterback on the roster has had a shot with the first team. Each quarterback has had a shot as the No. 2 guy. On Saturday, it was shared that Spencer Rattler was the No. 3 option for the first time in the rotation, per NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"(Jake Haener) is second today. We’ve never seen Rattler go third," Underhill said.
LouisianaSports.Net's Ross Jackson also followed up on this and said this was Rattler's first day going third.
"It held. Saints QBs today: Shough, Haener, then Rattler. Rattler’s first day with third team," Jackson said. "Treyton Welch and John Ridgeway are back. Juwan Johnson again present as well. We’ll see if he’s back to participating. Haven’t seen: JT Gray, Khalen Saunders nor Nick Saldiveri."
It's an interesting development because this is the first time Rattler has been the No. 3, whereas both Shough and Haener both have been in that role. It's not a big development for the competition in the sense that we likely aren't going to know who the starter is for weeks. But, it's interesting that it took this long for Rattler to be the third option.
He's been impressive in camp so far and there's been chatter out there that he could be the favorite for the starting job. This is an interesting update, but nothing crazy.
