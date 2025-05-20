Saints' QB Comments On Tyler Shough, QB Competition
The New Orleans Saints have a quarterback competition on their hands.
Over the next few months, all eyes are going to be on the Saints' quarterback room. If the Saints don't add another veteran option, the competition will be down to 2025 second-round pick Tyler Shough, 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler, 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener, and 2025 undrafted free agent Hunter Dekkers.
There's a lot of youth in the room with Haener being the oldest at just 26 years old. Derek Carr stunned the football world by announcing his retirement this offseason. With the door wide open, it's going to be interesting to see who ends up winning out. Rattler recently spoke about the quarterback competition and addition of Shough, as transcribed by The Times-Picayune/NOLA.com's Luke Johnson.
"It wasn’t surprising to me," Rattler said as transcribed by Johnson. "I knew with Derek possibly retiring we needed another guy. But you can’t control that...You can’t put too much pressure on yourself. It’s Year 2, a great opportunity ahead of me, I’ve just got to keep working, keep my head down and give it what I’ve got."
Rattler appeared in seven games as a rookie last year -- including six starts. Over that stretch, he went 0-6 and threw for 1,317 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, and five interceptions. He's just 24 years old and actually is younger than Shough. Who will end up winning out in the quarterback competition this offseason?
