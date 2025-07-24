Saints QB Competition Update: Where Things Stand
Training camp is here and with it also is the New Orleans Saints' quarterback competition.
This has been the talking point of the offseason and now Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler, and Jake Haener are taking the field to duke it out for the starting job. The Saints took the field on Wednesday and Rattler got the first-team reps and head coach Kellen Moore shared that Shough will get the first-team reps on Thursday.
"Second-year quarterback Spencer Rattler took the snaps with the first team during the team's first practice, but expect him to rotate with rookie Tyler Shough," ESPN's Katherine Terrell said. "'Spencer obviously took ... all the ones today. Tyler will take them tomorrow and we'll continue to rotate all these guys,' Saints coach Kellen Moore said Wednesday. This is the first true quarterback competition for the Saints since Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston competed in 2021. Moore said he does not feel a rush to define a starter right away.
"'Obviously the sooner you make a decision, the sooner you can focus in on certain personnel groups and consistencies. But we'll let the process take as long as it needs to,' he said."
The Saints are going to have to make a decision at some point and so far everything has been smooth. But, it's early in camp. The Saints have been clear that both guys will get opportunity and Rattler got the first shot, but it isn't the last.
