Saints QB Returning To NFC South, With Buccaneers
A beloved former member of the New Orleans Saints is expected to return to the NFC South, but not as a member of the Saints.
There has been a lot of speculation out there this offseason about the possibility of the Saints adding a veteran quarterback to the room featuring Spencer Rattler, Tyler Shough, and Jake Haener. As of writing, New Orleans hasn't made any moves, though. One name that was thrown around a lot is veteran signal-caller Teddy Bridgewater.
He spent some time in New Orleans earlier in his career and was a beloved member of the franchise. While this is the case, it seems like he's not going to technically be on the open market for much longer. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that Bridgewater is visiting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the expectation is that he will sign a deal with the franchise to be Baker Mayfield's backup.
"Veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater is visiting Tampa today, and is expected to sign with the Buccaneers, per sources," Schefter said. "The Buccaneers will be Bridgewater’s 8th NFL team, and his third NFC South team to go along with the Saints and Panthers."
Bridgewater is a one-time Pro Bowler across 10 seasons in the NFL. Over that span, he's spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Saints, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions. He spent time with Detroit in each of the last two seasons.
