Saints QB Tyler Shough Caught Peyton Manning's Attention
The New Orleans Saints have one of the most exciting rookie quarterbacks in the National Football League.
New Orleans took Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft. Shough was the third quarterback off the board behind Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans and Jaxson Dart to the New York Giants. Shough is competing with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener for the Saints' starting quarterback job.
Right now is a time across the league in which players are getting a break. Minicamp is behind us and training camp is a few weeks away. This is a good time for some rest, but Shough is doing his best to still give back and has been at Manning Passing Academy. Archie Manning recently praised the young Saints quarterback.
"Most Saints players have gone back home now with this month off, he said he's staying right here. He said, 'I want to come work the camp.' I've never had one of our college quarterbacks, when he turns pro, to say he'll come back and want to work the camp."
Peyton Manning also has been impressed by Shough.
"I saw him last night talking to five, six quarterbacks about what he's learned in his first you know, minicamp and OTAs with the Saints and these guys can apply that to their situation so it says a lot about him," Manning said.
The Saints certainly have a good one in Shough.