Saints Quietly Bringing Potential Star In For Visit
The New Orleans Saints already have added two different wide receivers this offseason.
New Orleans signed Brandin Cooks and Donovan Peoples-Jones but it sounds like it at least has some interest in another potential move. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night that the Saints are bringing in former Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Gabe Davis in for a visit.
"Former Jaguars WR Gabe Davis is on his way to visit the Saints, a potential offensive addition for New Orleans. Davis also recently visited the (Pittsburgh Steelers)," Rapoport said. "With plenty of money coming from Jax, Davis would command just a one-year deal from his new team."
Davis is a guy who had a tough 2024 season in which he only was able to play 10 games for Jacksonville. He was a big-ticket pickup last year, but things didn't work out. He shined brightest as a member of the Bills in his first four seasons in the NFL. He flashed star potential in Buffalo and was a touchdown machine with 27 touchdowns over the four years.
Davis is just 26 years old and is known as a big-play threat. Adding him to a receiver room with Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Cooks and Peoples-Jones could be just what the Saints need. The Saints are going to have a young quarterback under center no matter who wins the job. Adding as many capable pass catchers as possible should be a priority.