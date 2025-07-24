Saints Quietly Lose TE To Sudden Retirement
The New Orleans Saints have had a wild week.
Training camp is here and with that, the quarterback competition has kicked off. That’s not all, though. Former Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu surprisingly announced his retirement from the National Football League this week.
Mathieu got plenty of headlines, but he actually wasn’t the only former member of the Saints to announce his retirement. 25-year-old tight end Dallin Holker also is hanging up his cleats in a surprising move. He announced the news on Instagram.
"I can’t thank God enough for the opportunity to live out my dream. I’m incredibly grateful for my amazing wife and family — your love and support have meant everything throughout this journey," Holker said. "After a lot of prayer and conversations with my family and representatives, I’ve decided to retire from football.
"I want to thank the New Orleans Saints, Colorado State, BYU, and Lehi High School for believing in me and giving me the chance to chase a dream I’ve had since I was a kid. Over the past 15 years, football has given me unforgettable memories and lifelong relationships with teammates and coaches — things I’ll always hold close. Football will always be a part of me, but I’m excited to see what this next chapter holds."
Holker played 12 games with the Saints last season as a rookie. He had three catches for 21 yards. Now, he's hanging up his cleats and heading off into the sun.