Saints Quietly Sign UDFA, Ex-Tyler Shough Teammate
The New Orleans Saints added a little more depth to the franchise on Wednesday.
New Orleans is in its second week of training camp but is still on the lookout for more depth and announced on Wednesday the signing of undrafted free agent Jonathan Mendoza, as shared by the team.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has agreed to terms with free agent tackle Jonathan Mendoza on a one-year contract," the team shared. "Mendoza, 6-9, 310, joins New Orleans as an undrafted free agent. The Westhampton Beach, N.Y. native played five collegiate seasons with Yale (2019, '21-23) and Louisville (2024).
"In his final season at Yale, Mendoza earned First Team All-Ivy honors as part of an offensive line that helped the Bulldogs finish second in the Ivy League in scoring offense and was co-recipient of the Fredric Woodrow 'Woody' Knapp Memorial Trophy, awarded to the outstanding team member who exemplifies cheerful disposition, leadership, and unselfish devotion to others. During his graduate season at Louisville, Mendoza started all 13 contests at right tackle, anchoring an offensive line that powered the Cardinals to a Sun Bowl appearance."
You can never have too many options for the offensive line. In 2024, he played for Louisville and was a teammate to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough. He has good size at 6'9'' and 310 pounds and has experience with one the Saints' quarterbacks. No reason not to take a flier here.
