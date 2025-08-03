Saints Raise Eyebrows With Unorthodox Practice
The New Orleans Saints the practice field on Sunday and it certainly was a busy day.
One week from writing, the Saints will hit the field for their first preseason game of the year. New Orleans is going to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday night with kick-off scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET.
New Orleans is getting ready for the action and clearly isn't messing around. New Orleans scrimmaged on Sunday and head coach Kellen Moore put the team through the ringer in an attempt to simulate real action. In fact, the Saints ran 126 plays on Sunday and head coach Kellen Moore shared that may be a record, as shared on social media by NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett.
"Kellen Moore smiled while saying the Saints ran 126 plays in Saturday’s scrimmage. 'May have broke a record.' But he said games are three hours, so he wanted to simulate that environment," Triplett said.
On top of that, it was shared by team reporter Erin Summers that the plays were unscripted and called live.
"Coach Moore said the team ran 126 unscripted plays today, no prep work, all called live Saints," Summers said.
Now, that's how you prepare for action. The Saints haven't cut any corners this offseason. New Orleans brought Moore to town and the vibe has completely shifted. It will be interesting to see how all of the changes of the offseason translate to the standings, but things are trending in the right direction.