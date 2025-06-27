Saints News Network

Saints Receiver Has ‘Growing Connection’ With Spencer Rattler

Chemistry with Rattler is more important than Saints fans think…

Colin Keane

Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) looks on against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the New Orleans Saints navigate the offseason, the quarterback competition between second-year QB Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough is a huge narrative.

However, another storyline is quietly emerging: the budding chemistry between Rattler and 25-year-old wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.

It's a connection that could prove crucial for Austin's roster prospects in 2025.

SB Nation’s Nic Jennings recently discussed the developing partnership while discussing Austin.

“He’s shown signs of a growing connection with second-year QB Spencer Rattler,” Jennings wrote.

Jennings described Austin as a dark-horse candidate to secure a spot on the Saints’ roster, a characterization that mirrors Rattler’s own underdog status in the quarterback race.

Despite recent reports suggesting Shough, a second-round pick, is the favorite to claim the QB1 role, Rattler is a crucial figure to keep an eye on.

A fifth-round pick in 2024, Rattler started six games last season, going 0-6 but showing promise despite an injury-ravaged offense. His 1,317 passing yards set a franchise rookie record, and his ability to deliver under pressure impressed new head coach Kellen Moore watching from afar.

In a league where injuries to starting quarterbacks are increasingly common due to the game’s violent physicality, a backup like Rattler is essential.

Austin, an undrafted free agent, has been a long shot to make the roster, but his connection with Rattler could tip the scales. 

If Rattler’s role as a backup—or potentially more—grows, having a receiver he trusts becomes critical.

More NFL: Saints 'Dark-Horse Roster Candidate' From Notre Dame Has 'Elite Athleticism'

Published
Colin Keane
COLIN KEANE

Colin Keane is a contributing journalist for the On SI network. Born in Illinois, Colin grew up in Massachusetts as the third of four brothers. For his high school education, Colin attended St. Mark's School (Southborough, MA), where he played basketball and soccer and served as student body president. He went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Villanova University. Colin currently resides in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News