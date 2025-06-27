Saints Receiver Has ‘Growing Connection’ With Spencer Rattler
As the New Orleans Saints navigate the offseason, the quarterback competition between second-year QB Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough is a huge narrative.
However, another storyline is quietly emerging: the budding chemistry between Rattler and 25-year-old wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr.
It's a connection that could prove crucial for Austin's roster prospects in 2025.
SB Nation’s Nic Jennings recently discussed the developing partnership while discussing Austin.
“He’s shown signs of a growing connection with second-year QB Spencer Rattler,” Jennings wrote.
Jennings described Austin as a dark-horse candidate to secure a spot on the Saints’ roster, a characterization that mirrors Rattler’s own underdog status in the quarterback race.
Despite recent reports suggesting Shough, a second-round pick, is the favorite to claim the QB1 role, Rattler is a crucial figure to keep an eye on.
A fifth-round pick in 2024, Rattler started six games last season, going 0-6 but showing promise despite an injury-ravaged offense. His 1,317 passing yards set a franchise rookie record, and his ability to deliver under pressure impressed new head coach Kellen Moore watching from afar.
In a league where injuries to starting quarterbacks are increasingly common due to the game’s violent physicality, a backup like Rattler is essential.
Austin, an undrafted free agent, has been a long shot to make the roster, but his connection with Rattler could tip the scales.
If Rattler’s role as a backup—or potentially more—grows, having a receiver he trusts becomes critical.
