Saints Release Ex-Jets, Steelers RB
The New Orleans Saints made yet another move on Friday.
New Orleans reportedly is moving on from running back Xazavian Valladay, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"The Saints are waiving RB Xazavian Valladay," Garafolo said. "He made plays this spring but the backfield was crowded in New Orleans and the team needed to make room for other positions. The former undrafted free agent heads to the waiver wire."
Valladay has played in just one game at the National Football League level. That was as a member of the New York Jets back in 2023. In that one game, he saw some action on special teams but didn't get a carry on offense.
He went undrafted in the 2023 National Football League Draft and has bounced around since. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent but was released in August of the same year. Valladay latched on with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but only stuck around for about two weeks before being released before the 2023 NFL season kicked off.
Valladay joined the Jets' practice squad and was activated for one game. He returned to the Jets' practice squad and saw some time there in 2024 as well, but was released. Valladay then signed on to the Saints' practice squad last fall. He signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints, but now New Orleans is moving on, according to Garafolo.
The Saints' running back room currently features Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Devin Neal, and Cam Akers.