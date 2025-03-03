Saints Reportedly Considering Cutting Ties With $13 Million Star
The New Orleans Saints have some tough decisions to make in the near future with free agency approaching and a plethora of cap issues to sort out.
New Orleans is in a tough spot financially with the lowest amount of cap space in the league and that could lead to the team cutting ties with players to make the payroll easier to deal with.
Because of this, the team reportedly is considering cutting ties with three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu, according to Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline.
"Finally, I'm told that the Saints are considering releasing 32-year-old safety Tyrann Mathieu, who has one year left on his deal with the club," Pauline said.
Mathieu signed a two-year deal with the Saints worth $13.75 million. He has spent the last three years in New Orleans after spending three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and one year with the Houston Texans. He's been one of the top safeties in the game over the last seven years with three Pro Bowl nods and three first-team All-Pro nods as well.
As the report picked up steam on Sunday, Mathieu seems to have caught wind of it. He took to social media to essentially shut it down.
"Slow news day I see," Mathieu said. "504 forever!! I am New Orleans!"
From that post, it seems pretty clear that Mathieu at least wants to be in New Orleans. With free agency kicking off next week we will find out more about the Saints' plans.
More NFL: Saints Held ‘Formal’ Meeting With 31-TD QB After Derek Carr Update