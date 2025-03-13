Saints Reportedly Made Decision On 8-Time Pro Bowler
It always seemed like it was the most likely move so it shouldn't shock anyone, but eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan will be with the New Orleans Saints in 2025.
The Saints obviously had a lot of cap issues to work out, but they have done a really solid job restructuring deals to make things work. New Orleans pretty much has put a band-aid on the cap and it will be an issue to address once again next year, but we'll cross that bridge when we get there.
New Orleans has retained a handful of its own free agents and made a solid reported signing of former Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. All in all, it's been a solid week for New Orleans and it got even better on Wednesday as NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported that the Saints and Jordan agreed to a "reworked contract"
"Cam Jordan and the Saints agreed to a reworked contract for this season, according to a source," Underhill said.
Jordan took to social media with a post that made it clear that he's not going anywhere.
This always seemed like the most likely option. Dating back to Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Jordan made it clear that he never wants to leave the franchise that he's spent his entire 14-year NFL career with. He's developed into one of the top players on Saints history and luckily it doesn't sound like he's going anywhere anytime soon.
