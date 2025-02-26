Saints Reportedly Meeting With 2,601-Yard, 29-TD Generational Talent
The New Orleans Saints have been busy over the last few days reportedly scheduling meetings with some of the top prospects heading into the National Football League Draft.
It was shared on Wednesday that the Saints will be meeting with Michigan superstar Mason Graham by NFL insider Josina Anderson. He isn't the only top prospect the team will be meeting with, though, unsurprisingly. The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler shared that the Saints are one of nine teams who have reportedly scheduled a meeting with Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty.
"The following teams have formal meetings scheduled with Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty, per source: (New York Giants), (Denver Broncos), (Minnesota Vikings), (Pittsburgh Steelers), (Indianapolis Colts), (Chicago Bears), (Los Angeles Chargers), (Baltimore Ravens) and the (New Orleans Saints)."
The Saints already have a superstar running back in Alvin Kamara, but a duo with Jeanty could be dynamic. Jeanty had one of the most dominant seasons by a running back in college football in 2024. He finished the year with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns in 14 games played.
It was a pretty wild season for the Boise State running back and the Saints have the No. 9 pick in the upcoming draft. A Kellen Moore-led offense featuring both Kamara and Jeanty certainly could be really good. The Saints also have receivers Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed in the mix. Those would be four great building blocks for the Saints.
