Saints Reportedly Meeting With Ex-Titans Starter For Key Role
One weakness of the New Orleans Saints last season absolutely was the offensive line.
When you look at the 2024 season as a whole, injuries played a massive role and arguably is the biggest reason why the team didn't reach their goals. The Saints won just five games and finished in last place in the division.
But even when at least somewhat healthy, the offensive line wasn't the best. New Orleans' offensive line was ranked in the bottom third in the league and it's something the Saints need to obviously take a look at before the 2025 season.
There are plenty of smarter people than I in the Saints' front office and they obviously know this already. One guy the team reportedly is going to meet with is former Tennessee Titans starter Dillon Radunz, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
"Free agent offensive guard Dillon Radunz is visiting the New Orleans Saints this week, per source," Fowler said. "The former Titans OL was in Seattle earlier in the week and could take additional visits after New Orleans."
Radunz was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Titans and spent the last four years in Tennesee. He started 15 games for the Titans in 2024 and 11 with the team in 2023, although he appeared in 16 total two seasons ago.
Last year, Pro Football Focus gave him a 57 overall grade and a 63.9 grade on on his pass blocking.
