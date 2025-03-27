Saints Reportedly Met With 20-Year-Old Star
The New Orleans Saints are going to have plenty of options available for them when the National Football League Draft gets here in April.
New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the draft and so if it doesn't make a trade there will only be eight prospects off the board. That obviously means there will be some potential future stars out there for the taking for the Saints.
The Saints have done their due diligence so far ahead of the NFL Draft, including Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty. Reports have piled up about which guys the team could have an interest in and who they have met with. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Wednesday that the Saints were hosting a dinner with Georgia star Mykel Williams.
"The Saints are hosting a dinner tonight with several Georgia players, including Edge Mykel Williams and WR Arian Smith, per source," Underhill said.
ESPN currently has Williams ranked as the No. 9 prospect in this draft class. There's certainly a chance that he could be available on draft night. He had five sacks in 2024 in 12 games for the Bulldogs and has gotten a lot of buzz as we've gotten closer to the draft. The star defensive end would have an immediate impact on a Saints defense that still needs another boost. It would be great to learn under Saints legend Cam Jordan as well.
If the Saints want to go with a defensive prospect, this would be a great route to go.
