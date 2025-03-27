Saints News Network

Saints Reportedly Met With 20-Year-Old Star

The Saints have been doing their due diligence...

Patrick McAvoy

Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmet at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 11, 2023; Metairie, LA, USA; Detailed view of New Orleans Saints helmet at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints are going to have plenty of options available for them when the National Football League Draft gets here in April.

New Orleans has the No. 9 pick in the draft and so if it doesn't make a trade there will only be eight prospects off the board. That obviously means there will be some potential future stars out there for the taking for the Saints.

The Saints have done their due diligence so far ahead of the NFL Draft, including Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty. Reports have piled up about which guys the team could have an interest in and who they have met with. NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill reported on Wednesday that the Saints were hosting a dinner with Georgia star Mykel Williams.

"The Saints are hosting a dinner tonight with several Georgia players, including Edge Mykel Williams and WR Arian Smith, per source," Underhill said.

ESPN currently has Williams ranked as the No. 9 prospect in this draft class. There's certainly a chance that he could be available on draft night. He had five sacks in 2024 in 12 games for the Bulldogs and has gotten a lot of buzz as we've gotten closer to the draft. The star defensive end would have an immediate impact on a Saints defense that still needs another boost. It would be great to learn under Saints legend Cam Jordan as well.

If the Saints want to go with a defensive prospect, this would be a great route to go.

More NFL: Saints Showing Serious Interest In 21-Year-Old Superstar

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News