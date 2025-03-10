Saints Reportedly Reuniting With 29-Year-Old Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints have been more active ahead of free agency than you would think for a team that was ranked last in cap space in the National Football League.
There was a time when the Saints were over -$51 million in cap space but have done a good job of getting that number down to just over -$8 million right now. The new league year will begin on Monday and teams have been busy ahead of free agency kicking off.
The Saints pulled off a trade with the New England Patriots on Monday to acquire Davon Godchaux. New Orleans also reportedly reunited with weceiver Dante Pettis, according to The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.
"Source: The Saints are re-signing WR Dante Pettis to a one-year deal," Meirov said. "He had 12 catches, 120 yards, and a TD this past season in New Orleans."
The 2024 season was his first in New Orleans and Pettis' first season at the NFL level since 2022. Pettis had 12 catches for 120 receiving yards and a touchdown across eight games played. He also saw some time on the Saints' special teams.
Clearly, the Saints saw something in him to the point of reportedly bringing him back before he could hit the open market. Throughout his career, he has spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, and the Saints.
This is just the beginning of offseason moves and we should see even more on Monday.
