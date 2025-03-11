Saints Reportedly 'Reworked' Deal To Keep 3-Time Pro Bowler
The New Orleans Saints were in plenty of rumors ahead of free agency and a good chunk of them had to do with players that would maybe not return for the 2025 seaon.
First, it was Derek Carr. There was chatter that the team would cut ties with Carr but that isn't the case and he will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025 barring something shocking. With the Saints not having a ton of cap space, there was a lot of chatter about Chase Young and the possibility of him leaving in free agency.
That isn't the case as well as he reportedly agreed to a new deal with the team on Monday shortly after the National Football League's legal tampering period kicked off.
Another guy who has been talked about a lot lately is three-time Pro Bowl safety Tyrann Mathieu. There were rumors that the team could release Mathieu and he took to social media to respond.
Clearly, Mathieu was right and he isn't going anywhere. Mathieu and the Saints reportedly agreed to a "reworked" deal on Tuesday to keep the 32-year-old in town for the 2025 campaign, according to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.
"Tyrann Mathieu and the Saints have agreed to a reworked deal that will keep him in New Orleans this season, according to a source." Underhill said.
The deal reportedly is for one year and $7.2 million, per Underhill. A deal certainly makes sense. The Saints reportedly lost fellow safety Will Harris on Tuesday to the Washington Commanders. It's nice they were able to keep Mathieu around.
