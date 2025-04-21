Saints News Network

Saints Rival Could Be Competition For Standout Prospect

What are the Saints going to do?

Oct 7, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a New Orleans Saints helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints clearly were pretty active over the last few weeks as the National Football League Draft was approaching.

Every team met with a wide range of prospects. Not every meeting was reported, but the Saints were a team that did seem to have plenty of the team's meetings leak out. It's going to be interesting to see how the Saints choose to add talent this week and one guy that will be interesting to watch out for is Minneosta offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints are one of 10 teams that met with him.

"Sources: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery took pre-draft visits with 10 teams — the (Kansas City Chiefs), Saints, (New York Jets), (New England Patriots), (Carolina Panthers), (Cleveland Browns), (Cincinnati Bengals), (Arizona Cardinals), (Houston Texans) and (San Francisco 49ers).

"Ersery has NFL-ready size and length and could sneak into the first round Thursday night if there’s a run on offensive linemen. He started 38 straight games for the Gophers to finish his collegiate career."

Both the Saints and the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers both were reported teams who met with Ersery ahead of the upcoming draft. He's currently ranked as the No. 7-ranked offensive tackle in this draft class and No. 66 overall prospect. While this is the case, Schultz shared that he could "sneak" into the first round. We'll find out on Thursday, it seems.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

