Saints Rival Could Be Competition For Standout Prospect
The New Orleans Saints clearly were pretty active over the last few weeks as the National Football League Draft was approaching.
Every team met with a wide range of prospects. Not every meeting was reported, but the Saints were a team that did seem to have plenty of the team's meetings leak out. It's going to be interesting to see how the Saints choose to add talent this week and one guy that will be interesting to watch out for is Minneosta offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints are one of 10 teams that met with him.
"Sources: Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery took pre-draft visits with 10 teams — the (Kansas City Chiefs), Saints, (New York Jets), (New England Patriots), (Carolina Panthers), (Cleveland Browns), (Cincinnati Bengals), (Arizona Cardinals), (Houston Texans) and (San Francisco 49ers).
"Ersery has NFL-ready size and length and could sneak into the first round Thursday night if there’s a run on offensive linemen. He started 38 straight games for the Gophers to finish his collegiate career."
Both the Saints and the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers both were reported teams who met with Ersery ahead of the upcoming draft. He's currently ranked as the No. 7-ranked offensive tackle in this draft class and No. 66 overall prospect. While this is the case, Schultz shared that he could "sneak" into the first round. We'll find out on Thursday, it seems.
