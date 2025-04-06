Saints Rival Reportedly Eyeing Blockbuster Draft Trade
Could there be a blockbuster trade on the way in the NFC South?
With the National Football League Draft quickly approaching, there unsurprisingly has been a lot of chatter about potential deals that could happen. The New Orleans Saints have been a team that has been talked about a lot lately, but one of the team's biggest rivals also recently popped up in trade rumors.
Former Atlanta sports radio host Jeff Benedict shared on Saturday he heard the Atlanta Falcons have at least contacted the New York Jets about a potential blockbuster trade for the No. 7 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft in part to leapfrog the Saints in the draft.
"I'm told Falcons have reached out to Jets to swap (Draft picks No. 7 and No. 15) as they eye Jalon Walker," Benedict said. "(Front office) wants to make a splash with pass rush and feel that Parsons is no longer attainable. With (the New Orleans Saints) and (the Carolina Panthers) both needing pass rush, Falcons want to beat them to Walker. If a trade happens, it'll be a draft night situation and more than likely means they also give up 2026 first as well."
Recently, most of the draft chatter about the Saints has been about the quarterback position. Jalon Walker hasn't really been linked to New Orleans at all in recent weeks, but who knows what could happen? At the very least, the Saints should keep an eye on Atlanta right now.
