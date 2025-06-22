Saints Rookie Tyler Shough Compared to All-Time Great
The New Orleans Saints drafted Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft and he's duking it out with Spencer Rattler for the starting job right now.
Jake Haener is also in the mix for the starting job, but dealt with an injury throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
New Orleans surprised some people with its selection of Shough in the second round. When the NFL Draft approached, there was rumors about the Saints taking a quarterback early. The guys that were talked about the most were Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart. But, New Orleans took Shough with the No. 40 overall pick. Cam Ward and Dart were the only two quarterbacks off the board at that time.
The buzz out of Saints camp has been overtly positive so far about Shough -- and Rattler for that matter.
It'll be interesting to see how things shake out, but FOX Sports' Rob Rang compared him to legendary quarterback Drew Brees.
"New Orleans Saints: QB Tyler Shough — Drew Brees," Rang said. "The legendary Brees and iconic Archie Manning are the only two Pro Bowl quarterbacks in the 59-year history of this franchise. At his best, Shough shows that kind of talent, boasting the live arm, smarts and leadership skills to start as a rookie and ultimately lead this club back to the playoffs. "
Shough isn't guaranteed to start for New Orleans in Week 1, but it is at least positive that he's getting buzz like this already.
