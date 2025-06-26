Saints Rookie Tyler Shough Sends Message To New Orleans
When the New Orleans Saints selected Tyler Shough in the second round of the 2025 National Football League Draft, questions immediately picked up about when he would get an opportunity to start.
With Derek Carr retiring, the door is wide open. There’s an open quarterback competition right now. The opportunity is there, will Shough grab it?
Maybe. But, no matter what happens with the competition itself, it sounds like Shough has the perfect mindset. He’s not your typical prospect. He spent seven years in college and dealt with some serious injuries over that span. Shough now is going to try to help turn the Saints' fortunes around and it sounds like he's ready for the job.
"I think for me and what I’ve been through — I’ve been carted off the field; I’ve been booed; I’ve been an MVP; I’ve been a starter; I’ve been a backup to (Justin Herbert) -- throw some (explicit) at me," Shough said on the the "St. Brown Podcast." "You’re not going to faze me if we start off 0-2 or I (explicit) suck. It’s going to be fine. That’s what I was excited about — the opportunity, or any opportunity — and I think going into it, I’ve got to continue to get to know the guys...
"Like I said earlier, I’m still a rookie. I may be older, but I have to earn the respect of everybody and do my job."
The Saints rookie is going to have a chance at some point -- whether that's early in 2025 or some point later on. It'll be hard to faze Shough after all that he has been through.
