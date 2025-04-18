Saints Rumors Can End Involving Future Hall Of Famer
The New Orleans Saints have a clear need at quarterback right now but it seems like some of the wild rumors that have popped up over the last week can be put to bed, for now at least.
New Orleans obviously has a need at quarterback with Derek Carr having an injured shoulder. That led to some speculation about future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. He's still on the open market and joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Thursday and talked about a wide range of topics.
He briefly talked about some of the teams he's spoken to and specifically mentioned the New York Giants. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Minnesota Vikings. He didn't really mention other teams. Rodgers is still a free agent and therefore could sign anywhere -- or retire -- but he didn't mention the Saints by name.
Rodgers said he would be open to playing for $10 million in 2025 -- which the Saints could afford -- but it doesn't seem like at this moment that there is any real ties between Rodgers and the Saints outside of speculation. It makes sense. He's the best available quarterback and New Orleans has a need. But, he was pretty candid in his conversation on Thursday and the fact that he didn't specifically mention the Saints should have some weight to it.
This is especially the case because he did mention the Giants, Steelers, and Vikings and talk about conversations he had.