Saints Should Extend ‘Destructive’ 26-Year-Old, Writer Says
The New Orleans Saints face an interesting contract decision concerning one of their studs on defense.
Per Spotrac, the player’s $7.2 million rookie deal expires after the upcoming season.
Should the Saints get an extension done before that happens?
LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson recently discussed the situation.
“This one is a two-way street,” Jackson wrote.
“Not only would the Saints need to be interested in extending (Alontae) Taylor (which they absolutely should be) but Taylor and his representation will have to be willing to take an early deal. Taylor and his team could decide to bet on the disruptive defender’s likelihood of having a standout 2025 season. In which case, he could be in line for a much larger deal than were he to take one this offseason.”
“But if the player side sees more value in security than potential earnings, then these talks could happen and advance throughout training camp. Keeping Taylor around would be a big win for New Orleans. He’s a destructive player when on the inside and showed real potential on the boundary his rookie year performing well against star wide receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Davante Adams.”
“He has a chance to be a major part of New Orleans’ future on defense. Keeping him in a Saints uniform should be a priority.”
Taylor, 26, was the No. 49 overall selection by the Saints in the 2022 NFL draft out of Tennessee. So far in his career, the cornerback has amassed 210 tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, 41 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
