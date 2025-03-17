Saints Should Have Eyes On Ex-Panthers Playmaker
The New Orleans Saints have a need a wide receiver and there's a guy on the market who pretty much hasn't gotten any buzz at all this offseason.
Diontae Johnson began the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers and had 30 catches and 357 yards across seven games before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Things got weird afterward with the Ravens. He only had one catch in four games and eventually joined the Houston Texans after being released. He was waived by the Texans as well and then was claimed by the Ravens so he couldn't land with another playoff team.
It was a weird year, but he is just 28 years old and has plenty of talent. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and could be just what the Saints need. After such a weird year, Johnson likely is going to have to settle for some sort of short-term, prove-it deal. New Orleans tried to sign Cooper Kupp before he landed with the Seattle Seahawks so clearly it can afford to make another move.
Adding someone like Johnson could be a significantly cheaper alternative with a lot of upside. Johnson spent some time in the division last year and had success. There hasn't been much speculation about him at all this offseason. He almost seems forgotten, but he's talented and should be considered by the Saints.
A receiving trio of Johnson, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed could be strong.
