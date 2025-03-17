Saints News Network

Saints Should Have Eyes On Ex-Panthers Playmaker

Patrick McAvoy

Dec 8, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers helmet rests on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The New Orleans Saints have a need a wide receiver and there's a guy on the market who pretty much hasn't gotten any buzz at all this offseason.

Diontae Johnson began the 2024 season with the Carolina Panthers and had 30 catches and 357 yards across seven games before being traded to the Baltimore Ravens. Things got weird afterward with the Ravens. He only had one catch in four games and eventually joined the Houston Texans after being released. He was waived by the Texans as well and then was claimed by the Ravens so he couldn't land with another playoff team.

It was a weird year, but he is just 28 years old and has plenty of talent. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and could be just what the Saints need. After such a weird year, Johnson likely is going to have to settle for some sort of short-term, prove-it deal. New Orleans tried to sign Cooper Kupp before he landed with the Seattle Seahawks so clearly it can afford to make another move.

Adding someone like Johnson could be a significantly cheaper alternative with a lot of upside. Johnson spent some time in the division last year and had success. There hasn't been much speculation about him at all this offseason. He almost seems forgotten, but he's talented and should be considered by the Saints.

A receiving trio of Johnson, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed could be strong.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

