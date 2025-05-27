Saints Should Target DPOY Over Asante Samuel Jr.
The New Orleans Saints could use another reinforcement and recently met with former Los Angeles Chargers corner Asante Samuel Jr.
While this is the case, there’s arguably a better option out there. Former AP National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore is still out there. The Saints could use a corner and Gilmore would be a solid veteran pickup likely at a cheap cost.
He spent the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings and made 15 starts. Gilmore had one interception, nine passes defended, and 56 total tackles. Spotrac currently is projecting his market value to be just over $5 million across one season.
Samuel Jr. was taken in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has plenty of potential, but only was able to appear in four games last year due to neck and shoulder injuries. His projected market value on Spotrac currently is just over $45 million over four years. That surely is too expensive at this point coming off of his injury.
He'll likely end up landing a deal with someone at some point and it very likely will be less than that $45 million value. But, Gilmore is a more dependable option at this point in his career, although he would only he a short-term fit.
The Saints still could use some more depth at cornerback if they want to turn things around in 2025. Adding a veteran like Gilmore would help do the trick.
