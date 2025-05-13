Saints Signing 23-Year-Old After Losing Derek Carr
The New Orleans Saints recently lost one quarterback and already are bringing in another one.
There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of New Orleans bringing in a veteran quarterback after the loss of Derek Carr. That still seems plausible, but hasn't happened as of writing. New Orleans did make a move for the quarterback room on Monday, though, as they signed undrafted free agent quarterback Hunter Dekkers out of Iowa State, according to NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill.
"Saints also intend to sign undrafted rookie QB Hunter Dekkers, pending a physical, per source," Triplett said. "Former Iowa State QB who finished career at Iowa Western tried out during the Saints' rookie minicamp. And there is now officially a fourth-QB spot available."
Underhill followed up the initial reporting by saying: "Dekkers is signed."
Dekkers is 23 years old and began his college career at Iowa State. He was there from 2020 through the 2022 season. In 2022, he threw for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. In 2024 at Iowa Wester, he tallied 3,806 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions in 13 games played.
The Saints' quarterback competiton is ongoing and is wide open. As of this moment, Tyler Shough seems like the most likely option for the franchise. But, what about the other spots on the roster? Now, the Saints have Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Dekkers in the mix at quarterback.
