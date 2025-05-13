Saints News Network

Saints Signing 23-Year-Old After Losing Derek Carr

The Saints already are bringing in another quarterback...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; General view of the New Orleans Saints logo as the midfield logo fleur-de-lis after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints recently lost one quarterback and already are bringing in another one.

There's been a lot of chatter about the possibility of New Orleans bringing in a veteran quarterback after the loss of Derek Carr. That still seems plausible, but hasn't happened as of writing. New Orleans did make a move for the quarterback room on Monday, though, as they signed undrafted free agent quarterback Hunter Dekkers out of Iowa State, according to NewOrleans.Football's Mike Triplett and Nick Underhill.

"Saints also intend to sign undrafted rookie QB Hunter Dekkers, pending a physical, per source," Triplett said. "Former Iowa State QB who finished career at Iowa Western tried out during the Saints' rookie minicamp. And there is now officially a fourth-QB spot available."

Underhill followed up the initial reporting by saying: "Dekkers is signed."

Dekkers is 23 years old and began his college career at Iowa State. He was there from 2020 through the 2022 season. In 2022, he threw for 3,044 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. In 2024 at Iowa Wester, he tallied 3,806 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes, and 10 interceptions in 13 games played.

The Saints' quarterback competiton is ongoing and is wide open. As of this moment, Tyler Shough seems like the most likely option for the franchise. But, what about the other spots on the roster? Now, the Saints have Shough, Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and Dekkers in the mix at quarterback.

More NFL: Saints' Tyler Shough Already Had 'Oh My God' Moment

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/Saints News