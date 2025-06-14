Saints Signing: New Orleans Adding Super Bowl Starter
The New Orleans Saints are bringing a guy to town with Super Bowl experience.
25-year-old running back Cam Akers came in for a tryout and did enough to impress the team to the point that New Orleans announced it was signing him to a deal, as shared by the team.
"New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced today that the club has signed free agent running back Cam Akers to a one-year contract after participating in this week's minicamp on a tryout basis," the team shared. "Akers, 5-10, 217, is a five-year NFL veteran who was originally selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the second round (52nd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida State.
"In 53 career regular season games with 17 starts for the Rams (2020-23), Houston Texans (2024) and Minnesota Vikings (2023 and 2024), Akers has carried 502 times for 2,025 yards (4.0 avg.) with 13 touchdowns, caught 52 passes for 388 yards with four touchdowns and returned three kickoffs for 76 yards.
"In seven postseason contests with five starts for the Rams (2020-21) and Vikings (2024), Akers carried 118 times for 432 yards with two touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 127 yards."
Akers is a guy who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams and has flashed some serious talent, but has had inconsistent roles throughout his career to this point. Now, he'll have a shot in the Saints' running back room behind Alvin Kamara.
