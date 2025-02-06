Saints Star Chris Olave Reveals Injury Update After Lost Season
The New Orleans Saints certainly were bitten by the injury bug in 2024.
New Orleans has a lot of talent but seemingly wasn't fully healthy at any point this year. It led to a lost season in which the team finished in last place in the NFC South with a 5-12 record. The Saints couldn't catch a break and one player who dealt with injuries throughout the campaign was receiver Chris Olave.
The 24-year-old entered the 2024 season after two straight campaigns with over 1,000 receiving yards. He had 1,123 receiving yards in 2023 and appeared poised to take another step forward in 2024 but he only was able to play in eight games due to two separate concussions.
That's scary for any player to deal with but he did give a positive update on his health to the Times-Picayune's Rashad Milligan.
"I'm 100%, man," Olave said as transcribed by Milligan. "Like I said, I don't really have symptoms with the concussion. I feel good. I'm making sure that I'm building my body stronger and I'm just trying to get right...
"I just feel like I've been unlucky in those situations. Just moving forward, I want to get better and develop like I would in every offseason."
This is a great update for the young playmaker. The Saints didn't have the season they hoped to have, but if they can have better health in 2025, there's no reason why they shouldn't be able to turn things around. A healthy season from Olave certainly would help with that.
More NFL: Saints Legend Takes Hard Stance On Future In New Orleans