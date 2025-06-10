Saints Star Duo Present At Mandatory Minicamp
The New Orleans Saints kicked off mandatory minicamp on Monday and two of the team's biggest stars unsurprisingly were spotted on the field.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara and safety Tyrann Mathieu weren't present at the voluntary organized team activities, but the expectation heading into action on Monday was that they would be in attendance.
"Mandatory minicamp begins today for the Saints, and veterans can be fined for not attending," ESPN's Katherine Terrell shared in the morning. "Kellen Moore said he expects players like Kamara/Mathieu back, both of whom were not in attendance during the OTA sessions open to the media.
"Of note: Kamara has skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason for several years now. He has a clause in his recent contract extension that allows the team to reduce his salary by $353,000 if he does not report and participate in 100 percent of the team's OTAs in 2025."
Later in the day, Terrell shared that the two were in fact present.
"Alvin Kamara and Tyrann Mathieu are here at minicamp," Terrell said.
It's not shocking, but is always positive. Reports popped up left and right Tuesday morning about which players across the league weren't reporting for mandatory minicamps. New Orleans didn't have to to deal with any of that drama. Instead, the Saints were able to take the field and continue working on the implementation of the new systems that Kellen Moore is bringing to New Orleans.