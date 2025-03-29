Saints Star Shares Why Reunion Is ‘Special’
The New Orleans Saints have need reinforcements for the wide receiver room and recently got one in the form of Brandin Cooks.
If you’ve been following the Saints for a while, he’s certainly someone you’re familiar with. He was selected with the No. 20 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Saints and spent the first three years of his career in New Orleans.
He showed plenty of promise and had two seasons with 1,100 or more receiving yards before he was traded to the New England Patriots.
Cooks has made a few stops since, but he’s back with the Saints and he called the reunion “special,” as transcribed by ESPN's Katherine Terrell.
"Walking the hallways, it was special, definitely, because last time, no wife, no kids," Cooks said as transcribed by Terrell. "This time around I got a wife and kids hopping out as well. ... It was a great feeling."
The Saints are fortunate to have Cooks back and he should be able to provide New Orleans just what it needs on the outside if he can stay healthy. Hopefully, that ends up being the case. New Orleans has been busy and at least is giving itself a better chance on paper to compete in the division next year.
As of this moment, the Saints' offense at least looks solid on paper with Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Cooks, Rashid Shaheed, and Juwan Johnson. The 2025 season should be better.
More NFL: Saints Newest Pickup Reveals Why He Chose New Orleans