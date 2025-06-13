Saints Star Won't Get His Wish With Jameis Winston
The New Orleans Saints have one of the youngest quarterback rooms in the National Football League right now.
Tyler Shough was taken in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Spencer Rattler was taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Jake Haener is the oldest quarterback in the room at 26 years old. Hunter Dekkers is an undrafted free agent and is 23 years old.
Recently, eight-time Pro Bowler Cam Jordan talked about the quarterback room and praised the young guys, but also made a pitch to acquire veteran gunslinger Jameis Winston. While this is the case, NFL insider Josina Anderson shut the idea down.
"Despite Cam Jordan recently expressing his desire for the Saints to trade for (New York Giants) QB Jameis Winston, my current understanding on evaluations is that New Orleans will continue to assess this position and its young players into training camp," Anderson said. "Getting a good handle on what they have remains the priority, at this time."
New York's quarterback room is pretty deep right now. Russell Wilson is expected to be the starter. New York also signed Winston this offseason. The Giants drafted Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Giants also have Tommy DeVito still. The Giants have a lot of talent in the room and it probably wouldn't hurt to move Winston, but it doesn't sound like anything is imminent despite Jordan's interest.
