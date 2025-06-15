Saints Stunner To Change Perception Of New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints have what it takes to make another move in free agency and should have one more up their sleeve.
If the Saints are interested in surveying the free agent market for another move, their top priority should be finding a way to get Jaire Alexander to come to town. Cornerback arguably is the Saints' top weakness right now. Adding a player with All-Pro-upside like Alexander would completely change things.
New Orleans currently is ranked 13th in the league in cap space, per Over The Cap. The Saints have a need at corner and Alexander is just 28 years old. After getting cut loose by the Green Bay Packers, it wouldn't be a shock to see him land a short-term deal to try to rebuild his value. Alexander has missed a lot of time over the last two years. He played just 14 total games over the last two seasons.
His last fully healthy season was in 2022 and he was an Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. Betting on that upside should be a priority for the Saints. New Orleans could've rebuilt this offseason but opted against it. The Saints' moves of the offseason show signs of a team looking to compete in the division in 2025. Why not fully go for it, then?
Alexander clearly would help. There's risk with him because of his injury history, but New Orleans could afford it. The division is up for grabs. Alexander is a star. New Orleans should get him.
