Saints Superstar Isn’t As Safe As Expected
The New Orleans Saints’ running back room has been led by Alvin Kamara for years.
Kamara is going to play a big role once again in 2025, but he may not be the only New Orleans running back to get a lot of play. ESPN’s Aaron Schatz called running back Kendre Miller the team's non-starter to know and said that if he can stay healthy, there could be an opportunity for him here and specifically cited Kamara's age as a reason why.
"Nonstarter to know: Running back Kendre Miller," Schatz said. "Miller was well-regarded for his size-speed combination when the Saints took him in the third round of the 2023 draft. Injuries have kept him off the field for much of the past two seasons -- he has played only 14 games with 80 carries, 304 yards and 2 touchdowns in that span. Alvin Kamara will be 30 years old this season, so there might be an opportunity if Miller can stay healthy. He'll compete for playing time with veterans Cam Akers and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, plus sixth-round rookie Devin Neal."
The Saints aren't moving on from Kamara by any means. Head coach Kellen Moore has praised him left and right this offseason. But, this could be at least a sign of the perception of the running back room across the league. Miller has some fans around the league and if he can play well in training camp, maybe he will eat away at Kamara's workload.